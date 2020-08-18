Cashing in on the added attention from his inclusion in XXL‘s 2020 Freshman Class, Atlanta trap star Lil Keed has found an intriguing way to promote his recently released album, Trapped On Cleveland 3: A zombie-bashing video game set on Cleveland Ave. The game sees the player take over an animated Keed with a Friday The 13th-esque mask to take out hordes of the undead with a chainsaw, shotgun, and dynamite. The rapper also teased a special prize for the top scorers. Of course, the leaderboards are already jumping up by 10k at a time, so you may want to get started.

Trapped On Cleveland: The Game is out now in the iTune store. I got a special prize for the top scores. Go download it right now: https://t.co/SL0KhhaQ6I pic.twitter.com/SB7RpRUVGd — #KeedTalkToEm (@1lilKeed) August 18, 2020

In addition to receiving a placement on the most coveted cover in hip-hop, Keed was blessed with one of the more influential co-signs during his recent tour to promote his last project, Long Live Mexico. When Drake popped out from backstage during Keed’s stop at the Novo in downtown LA, the message was clear: Pay attention to this kid, he’s going places. His clever use of the Trapped On Cleveland to promote his music just shows he’s thinking a few steps ahead.

Of course, he’s not the first rapper to put out a mobile game to promote a new album. Fellow ATLiens Earthgang released the game Mirrorland to plug their album of the same name, while the game’s developer, Ant Clemons, also put out the fun Lil Ye Land featuring a cutesy Kanye avatar. Drake and Lil Wayne also released a simple fighting game to promote their Drake Vs. Lil Wayne tour in 2014. Maybe that’s where Keed got the idea.

Check out the trailer for Keed’s Trapped On Cleveland: The Game above and listen to his new album, Trapped On Cleveland 3, here.