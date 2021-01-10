Fans of Lil Kim will soon be able to hear her voice on the upcoming season of American Gangster: Trap Queens as she signed on to narrate the show’s second season. The BET-led show is set to return on January 14 and it will highlight some of the most notorious female gangsters. The show’s synopsis reads that series as a whole “examines the lives and the legend behind some of America’s most notorious female criminals set against the backdrop of the cities they ruled.”

The first season of the show, which premiered in 2019, was narrated by Jeezy, but for a show centered on women, Lil Kim should fit in well to its story. Frank Sinton, the executive producer of American Gangster: Trap Queens, shared what fans can expect for the upcoming season in a brief statement.

“While addressing social issues such as systematic racial and gender disparities, the stories this season vary from thrilling to shocking and everything in between,” he said. The first five episodes of the new season will be released on Thursday with Perrion Roberts, Brandi Davis, Dwen Curry, Tiffani Rose Peak, and Shauntay Henderson getting their own episode.

In addition to her new narration role, Lil Kim and Foxy Brown were set to reportedly face-off in an upcoming Verzuz battle, but Swizz Beatz shut down the rumors and said it was unconfirmed.