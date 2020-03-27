Lil Mosey Showcase The Jovial Side Of Himself In His ‘Blueberry Faygo’ Video

Led by a sample of Johnny Gil’s “My, My, My,” Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” is a success that occurred much sooner than the rapper imagined. An unofficial version leaked online prior to its release, causing the track to take the internet by storm. The song would eventually become the intro track on the re-issue of his 2019 album, Certified Hitmaker. To give an added push to the album as it continues to climb the charts, Lil Mosey shared a new video for the track.

With direction from Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, the video depicts the pure enjoyment of life that awaits the majority of the world once it’s no longer stuck in quarantine, especially with summer not far off. From synchronized swimmers to an enormous balloon pit, Mosey reveals a more jovial side of himself, one that gets to enjoy a lively pool party and the vibrant sun. The video also features TikTok influencers Addison Rae and Lil Huddy, who both played a major part in helping the song to go viral.

The song recently cracked Billboard‘s Top 40, where it currently sits at 38.

You can watch the video for “Blueberry Faygo” above.

Certified Hitmaker is out now via Interscope. Get it here.