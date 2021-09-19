Lil Nas X released his debut Montero on Friday and since then, fans have been enjoying its fifteen tracks with features from Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, and Elton John. In addition to giving fans a collection of new music to enjoy, the singer also used the spotlight moment to give back to the community.

More than a week before the album officially arrived, Lil Nas opened up a “baby registry” linked to numerous charities that his fans could donate to. After a string of donations, TMZ has revealed some of the amounts raised for various charities.

me and my team have set up a “baby registry” for many charities if you guys would like to donate.

🦋💕https://t.co/mS7fvRsExo pic.twitter.com/7asfGJ2udG — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 7, 2021

According to the publication, a representative for Bro In Convo, a Florida-based charity in support of Black, gay, bisexual, and queer men, told TMZ that they received $33,140 in donations as a result of Montero. The Bro In Convo charity was specifically tied to “That’s What I Want.” Additionally, Transinclusive Group, a national charity providing assistance to transgender/non-conforming people, informed TMZ that they received $5,000 thanks to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Other charities like CH-PIER, which is connected to “Dead Right Now,” and Compassionate Atlanta, which is linked to “The Art of Realization,” each received almost $1,000 thanks to Lil Nas’ baby registry.

You can view the tweet for the baby registry above.

Montero is out now via Columbia. Get it here.

