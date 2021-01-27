Getty Image
Lil Nas X Is Officially A Best-Selling Author Thanks To His Children’s Book ‘C Is For Country’

Lil Nas X has so many awards at this point that he’s constantly looking for his next project: He recently joked about moving his Grammys to the basement to make room for his new Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and said he got tired of “Old Town Road” while it was at No. 1 for seventeen consecutive weeks. Briefly pivoting from music earlier this month, Lil Nas X released the children’s book C Is For Country. The book ended up being so successful that Lil Nas X has officially become a best-selling author.

Though the illustrated book was released less than a month ago, it’s already appearing on the New York Times‘ best-sellers list. C Is For Country lands at No. 8 on list and follows titles like Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, which has remained near the top for an impressive 27 consecutive weeks. If C Is For Country is anything like his “Old Town Road” hit, it’s sure to stay on the list for several weeks to come.

Illustrated by Theodore Taylor III, the book is intended for ages 3 to 7 and was described by its Random House publisher as “a celebration of song and the power inside us all.” It’s an ABC picture book which follows the story of the illustrated rapper and his trusty pony named Panini as they embark on a journey through the alphabet.

