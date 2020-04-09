Today, Lil Nas X is officially 21 years old, but it’s unlikely he’ll be hosting a grand birthday celebration given the current state of the world. Instead, he’s making the best of the situation by doing what he does so often and joking around on Twitter.

The “Old Town Road” rapper has known the coronavirus pandemic would impact his birthday for some time now. A few weeks ago, he shared a video on Twitter that he captioned, “spending my birthday alone in quarantine and that’s ok.” The video was of a house (the one from the cover of American Football’s 1999 self-titled album) with flashing lights seen through the windows before the clip cuts to a shot of SpongeBob SquarePants laying face-down on the floor inside as fast dance music plays.

spending my birthday alone in quarantine and that’s ok pic.twitter.com/fx3YHhpZfF — nope (@LilNasX) March 16, 2020

Then, late last month, he shared a video captioned, “practicing throwing myself a surprise party since imma be in quarantine on my birthday.” The clip shows Lil Nas X opening a door and acting shocked when people in the room shout, “Surprise!”

practicing throwing myself a surprise party since imma be in quarantine on my birthday pic.twitter.com/XN8Ok2jSR2 — nope (@LilNasX) March 30, 2020

Not long after the clock struck midnight this morning, Lil Nas X, with an Elmo doll in his lap, blew out the candles on his birthday cake, which was actually just a slice of bread with a single candle in it. Shortly following that, he re-created the aforementioned American Football video but with himself and Elmo taking the place of SpongeBob. “Quarantine birthday turn up,” he wrote. Lastly, he capped off his late-night celebration by sharing a photo of himself holding a handful of vitamin gummies and wrote, “it’s my 21st can u blame me !?,” followed by a smiling devil emoji.

blessed to see 21 😌✨💓 pic.twitter.com/0WUdxIe9qX — nope (@LilNasX) April 9, 2020

quarantine birthday turn up pic.twitter.com/Z6ljlOgeZp — nope (@LilNasX) April 9, 2020

it’s my 21st can u blame me !? 😈 pic.twitter.com/a7wI6pDHAG — nope (@LilNasX) April 9, 2020

Lil Nas X also recently commemorated the one-year anniversary of his “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, sharing a video of them in the studio and writing, “1 year ago today i dropped a remix to old town road with billy ray cyrus. i knew it would be successful but DAMN did it change EVERYTHING! can’t express how much this song has done for me. thank u to everybody who made this happen!”