A few months ago, Lil Nas X revealed that his first children’s book, C Is For Country, would be released on January 5, 2021. Well, that’s today and the book is out now. To celebrate, the rapper has shared a few adorable snippets from the book.

Tweeting a few images from the book, Nas wrote, “MY CHILDREN’S BOOK ‘C IS FOR COUNTRY’ IS OUT NOW!!!! GO GET IT PLEASE I REALLY NEED TO PAY MY RENT!” On one page, there are screenshots of social media posts featuring Nas in various outfits, and the text reads, “F is for fringe. And feathers. And fake fur.” An illustrated Nas says in the final panel, “I love that for me!” On another page, Nas is brushing his pony Panini, and the text reads, “P is for Panini. Night night, little pony.”

On one of the final two pages Nas shared, he’s picking his hair and the text reads, “S is for swag. Just ’cause I’m going to bed doesn’t mean I can’t look good!” The other page shows him with his family and says, “T is for thankful. I love my fam!” Meanwhile, the publisher’s website for the book shows a couple more pages. One says, “A is for Adventure. Every day is a brand new start!” The other reads, “B is for boots — whether they’re big or small, short or tall.”

MY CHILDREN’S BOOK “C IS FOR COUNTRY” IS OUT NOW!!!! GO GET IT PLEASE I REALLY NEED TO PAY MY RENT! pic.twitter.com/TwXccX7GKd — nope (@LilNasX) January 5, 2021

A publisher’s statement describes the book, “Join superstar Lil Nas X — who boasts the longest-running #1 song in history — and Panini the pony on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown. Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style. Featuring bold, bright art from Theodore Taylor III, with plenty of hidden surprises for Nas’s biggest fans, C Is for Country is a celebration of song and the power inside us all.”

Learn more about C Is For Country and buy the book here.