Lil Nas X is well-known for his sense of humor, which has served him well over the past two years — especially when he accidentally becomes the (hehehehe) butt of jokes. In May of this year, Nas suffered an unfortunately timed wardrobe malfunction during his performance on Saturday Night Live, ripping his pants while pole dancing to his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” He later joked that he’d “never trust pants again” in an effort to avoid repeating the incident but it looks like even his backup plan went awry during a performance at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Nas, decked out in a bright pink getup including bondage belts, a crop top, and a shiny skirt, took a tumble during his set when the skirt split in the back. In an effort to maneuver off the stage without showing the world his hindquarters (not that it’s nothing we haven’t seen before), he tried to awkwardly hop off stage to his left, only to trip and take land squarely on the part he was trying to hide, exposing nearly everything under the skirt anyway.

He fell trying to cover himself up 😭 pic.twitter.com/O6SiPShDNe — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 ⚜️ (@lilnasxmajor) December 6, 2021

The “Old Town Road” star took his misfortune in stride, jokingly responding to a fan’s video of the spill, “the universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao.” He also retweeted another fan’s screenshot of his vow to switch to skirts in which the fan accurately assessed Nas’ declaration one of the “Top 10 tweets that aged horribly.” Check out video of Nas’ second wardrobe malfunction above and for one of his more intentional funny moments, check out his take on the popular SideTalkNYC TikTok here.

the universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao https://t.co/A86FjCPycy — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) December 6, 2021