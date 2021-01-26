At award shows, while winning artists usually hold trophies on stage, they don’t typically take home their awards that day. Instead, they arrive in the mail at some point, often months out from the ceremony. Such is the case for Lil Nas X, who scored at Nickelodeon’s virtual Kids’ Choice Awards back in May. Now that his orange blimp has arrived, though, he insists that his Grammys are being demoted in terms of display priority.

On Twitter last night, Nas shared a photo of the freshly arrived blimp, in a box with a letter and packing peanuts. He wrote, “putting my grammys in the basement to make room for the new supreme.”

putting my grammys in the basement to make room for the new supreme pic.twitter.com/eOx7CHaEus — nope (@LilNasX) January 26, 2021

At the 2020 ceremony, Nas brought home the blimp for Favorite Breakout New Artist over fellow nominees City Girls, DaBaby, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion. He was also nominated for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song (for “Old Town Road”), and Favorite Music Collaboration (for his “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus).

While Nas’ tweet seems to be more of a harmless joke than a dig at the Grammys, plenty of other artists haven’t been on the best of terms with the prestigious awards in recent months. Most recently, fans think The Weeknd dissed the awards in his “Save Your Tears” video.

