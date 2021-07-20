Thanks to the universal success of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X began his career perceived as a kid-friendly artist. That’s despite the fact the song boasts lyrics about lean, adultery, and breasts. This misconception is part of the reason why “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and its Hell-set video drew a lot of backlash from parents. Now, the rapper is getting ready to release a new video for “Industry Baby,” so he’s trying to get ahead of the inevitable criticism and nip it in the bud.

On Twitter today, he offered a disclaimer about the clip, writing, “saying this in advance so y’all won’t blame me. THE INDUSTRY BABY VIDEO IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS!” A Twitter user responded, “My 2 year old loves your music how can you not make it appropriate for everyone,” to which Nas replied, “bless ur 2 year olds heart but i need to be a slut sometimes sir.”

saying this in advance so y’all won’t blame me. THE INDUSTRY BABY VIDEO IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS! — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 20, 2021

bless ur 2 year olds heart but i need to be a slut sometimes sir https://t.co/ezq00pH0ao — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 20, 2021

Lil Nas X has gotten used to dealing with haters at this point, and he’s gotten quite good at it. There were complaints about his on-stage kiss at this year’s BET Awards, so he fired back by joking (probably, anyway) that his next step is to have sex on stage.