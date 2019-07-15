Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Passes ‘Macarena’ To Become The Longest-Running No. 1 Debut Single Ever

At this point, much has been said about the chart success of Lil Nas X’s viral smash “Old Town Road.” At the moment, the song is working towards become the longest-running No. 1 single of all time, and it’s very close to reaching that goal. Even if the single does fall short of that accolade, though, it officially picked up another impressive and noteworthy achievement today: “Old Town Road” is No. 1 for the 15th week, which makes it the longest-running No. 1 debut single of all time. This record was previously held by the Los Del Rio classic, “Macarena.”

With one more week at No. 1, “Old Town Road” would enter a three-way tie for the longest-running chart-topping single, joining “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. At the moment, “Old Town Road” holds sole ownership over third place, as it just passed a handful of songs that had reached 14 weeks.

Of course, Lil Nas X had a reaction to the news:

It’s worth noting that “Old Town Road” could face a real challenge next week from Billie Eilish’s No. 2 single “Bad Guy,” as Eilish just released a Justin-Bieber-featuring remix of the song. That said, Lil Nas X also just dropped a new “Old Town Road” remix featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, so Lil Nas X’s race to all-time chart supremacy ought to be fascinating.

