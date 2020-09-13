Lil Nas X has been teasing his upcoming debut album for the last two months and today the “Old Town Road” artist returned with a new update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Nas X posted a mostly-scribbled-out tracklist for his upcoming album where he revealed four song titles to fans: “Call Me By Your Name,” which he previously teased on Twitter, “One Of Me,” “Don’t Want It,” and “Titanic.”

The tracklist preview also comes with a new update from Lil Nas X as he updated his Twitter bio to say his album is “98% DONE,” signaling that the album could arrive in the near future.

His latest album update comes two months after he revealed his album was “92% DONE.” With the July update, he also posted a video of himself listening to the album with a caption that read, “up at 4am listening to this almost finished album…” With a release possibly set for sometime in 2020, the upcoming album would be the successor to his 2019 EP, 7, which spawned multiple successful records including “Panini” and “Rodeo,” in addition to his record-smashing breakout hit, “Old Town Road.”

Outside of music, Lil Nas X was recently recruited along with ASAP Rocky to star in Rihanna’s recent Fenty Skin campaign and also earned a big win at the 2020 GLAAD Awards.