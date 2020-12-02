In just a matter of two years, Lil Nas X has become one of music’s most popular names, thanks to the smash hit “Old Town Road.” The track has currently sold 13X Platinum, and it holds the record for the longest streak at No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart, racking in nineteen weeks. The singer is rolling out his next project, but before it arrives, he took a moment to honor two artists who helped ensure he felt like he belonged in the music world.

During a sit down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Lil Nas X thanked Frank Ocean and Tyler The Creator for allowing him to express his true self to the world. “I think artists like Frank in general and, like, Tyler and whatever, they made it easier for me to be where I am, comfortably,” he said, adding that he hopes his coming out will push other queer artists to do the same.

I was just getting signs, “OK. It’s time we do this thing.” Because it’s like I’m already moving forward and I’m becoming more free with everything I do, so let’s take this to the next level and do this. Because I mean, it was either going to be that or what? Pretend this for the rest of my entire life? … And also being one of those people that was like, “OK, I want to make room for you now.” So everybody who’s coming behind me, “OK. This is going to be cool. It’s going to work out fine.” Yeah. But that’s another reason why I knew that I had to do it. Because the day before I was like, “Damn, should I really do this? Is this what…” And I’m like, “No, this is definitely what I should do.” Especially given my platform, where I am, the communities that I stand in between. It’s like little shit like this shouldn’t be a problem

He also showed love to Billie Eilish, calling her “f*cking amazing and talented,” saying she does “whatever the f*ck she wants” without “apologizing for it.”

You can watch the Lil Nas X interview above.