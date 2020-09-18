Lil Tecca is freshly legal — to buy cigarettes and vote, anyway — and has a new album, Virgo World, out today, so why not celebrate with the video for “Dolly” from the new project? The song is produced by TXBITHETEENVGER, C4Bombs, and BRackz and features a verse from Tecca’s outer-space predecessor Lil Uzi Vert as the two rappers reference everything from Fortnite to MDMA in the lighthearted track.

The video, directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, is equally lighthearted and simple, shooting the two rappers in front of silver curtains as the pose, mug, and dance around with a group of women dressed up like B-movie space aliens, with silver outfits and green hair and makeup. A few of the women are nearly nude, instead covered in silver body paint with green wigs, looking exactly like an 18-year-old’s fantasy of sexy aliens from a 1950s sci-fi movie.

Virgo World is Lil Tecca’s debut album on Republic Records, following his 2019 mixtape We Love You Tecca and his breakout summertime hit “Ransom.” “Dolly” is the third video from the project after “Out Of Love” and “Royal Rumble.”

Watch Lil Tecca’s “Dolly” video featuring Lil Uzi Vert above.

Virgo World is out now via Republic Records. Stream it here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.