TMZ reports that New York rapper Lil Tjay, who was shot along with one other person in New Jersey last week, has reached a significant milestone in his recovery. The 21-year-old rapper has regained consciousness and doctors have removed his breathing tube a week after receiving surgery. He’s apparently alert enough to speak and despite being shot in the chest and neck, TMZ reports no apparent damage to his voice. Now that he is awake, the police want to ask him about the shooting.

One man, Mohamed Konate, was arrested for the shooting, which police believe was the result of a robbery gone wrong. Two other individuals were also arrested. Konate has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, while the other two arrests were apparently of Tjay’s friends. Both were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Meanwhile, no new updates have been given on the status of the second shooting victim, who was apparently also with Lil Tjay at the time.

Before the shooting, the young rapper anticipated a good summer and his year seemed to be going well so far. He’d just released a new single with Kaash Paige, “24 Hrs,” and is set to perform at all three announced Rolling Loud events in Miami, Toronto, and his hometown, New York.