Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake was barely out for 24 hours before the rapper began teasing a deluxe version but now we have an idea of just how many more songs might be on it. It’s… a lot — at least, if Uzi’s latest tweet claiming that the 18 tracks that currently constitute the album are only the first “half” of his overall concept.

That’s right, Uzi might just have another 18 tracks ready to go and — according to the tweet he just sent out — it’s already “on the way.” “Dude I drop the first half of EA,” he wrote. “Second half of Album ON THE WAY.”

Dude I drop the first half of EA second half of Album ON THE WAY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🛸 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 9, 2020

That’s certainly good news for his fans who had to wait for nearly three years to get the album thanks to overeager fans ruining it for everyone else with leaks. Because Uzi works on only a handful of songs at a time (according to “XO Tour Liif3” producer TM88), each leak supposedly sets him back another eight months. However, it appears Uzi has either picked up the pace tremendously or gotten way better at information security if he’s got another 18 or so tracks already in the can. If there’s anything else along the lines of “Futsal Shuffle” or “That Way,” Uzi might just dominate the discussion for the rest of the year.

The first half of Eternal Atake is out now on Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.