Lil Uzi Vert Shocks The World With The Release Of His Long-Awaited Album, ‘Eternal Atake’

Leave it to Lil Uzi Vert to sneak-drop his long-awaited album, Eternal Atake, in the middle of the night after teasing it for months. The album, which features 18 tracks, only includes one guest appearance from Syd of The Internet and Odd Future.

In a twist of irony, Lil Uzi’s album now shares a release date with Megan Thee Stallion, who’s experienced a similar career arc to Lil Uzi’s over the past year. Both were breakout stars with standout hits — Uzi’s “XO Tour Liif3” and Meg’s “Big Ole Freak” — both experienced label issues with a former business partner seeking to block the release of their new music, and both recently signed with Roc Nation management in a bid to resolve their respective business issues.

As it turns out, that may have been a smart move for both artists, as despite the interference of 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan was able to release her album Suga today after announcing the album’s release only days before. However, Uzi being Uzi, he probably never would have announced an exact release date, as it’s been his nature to keep fans guessing all along. Although he did share a tracklist just hours before the release and teased fans with his Baby Pluto short film, no one quite knew exactly when he’d put Eternal Atake out.

Now that that question has been answered, a new one has popped up: Is Eternal Atake worth the hype? Let’s find out.

Eternal Atake is out now on Atlantic Records.

