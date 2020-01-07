Lil Uzi Vert is here to get his boogie on in the glitchy, bouncy video to his first official album single, “Futsal Shuffle 2020.” Just like the the teaser video he posted to social media to preview the track, the focus in his official, Jay Weneta-directed video for “Futsal Shuffle” is the energetic, titular dance, performed by Uzi, a squad of backup dancers, and — in a CGI sequence intercut throughout the intro — Sailor Mercury of Sailor Moon fame.

The video is the first indication that Uzi may finally be about to deliver his long-awaited album Eternal Atake, which was reportedly finished in May of last year but never received an official release date. In December, Uzi promised that he is planning to flood 2020 with new music, and with “Futsal Shuffle” actually landing on its promised release date, it looks like whatever behind-the-scenes situation was previously preventing Uzi from dropping new music has finally been resolved.

Uzi previously released videos for “That’s A Rack” and “Sanguine Paradise,” but neither turned out to be the official single from Eternal Atake. With Uzi confirming that “Futsal Shuffle 2020” is the first official single and following up with a music video, it looks like fans have plenty of reason to be excited for the year ahead. Check out the video for “Futsal Shuffle 2020” above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.