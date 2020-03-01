Lil Uzi Vert Debuted A New Backstreet Boys-Sampled Song ‘That Way’

The journey toward the release of Lil Uzi Vert’s sophomore album, Eternal Atake, has been filled with both skepticism and frustration from both Uzi Vert and fans alike. Release dates have come and gone without the album’s arrival, while a number of possible versions of the album have leaked online as well. Just days ago, Lil Uzi Vert took to his Instagram live to share a promising update on the album with fans.

The rapper revealed that Eternal Atake would finally arrive in two weeks, which would give it a presumed date of March 13. With all the release dates that have come and gone, many fans were cautiously skeptical about whether an album would actually arrive in March.

Thanks to his latest song release, though, Uzi Vert added a dose of validity to his statement. Surprising us all on Sunday, Uzi Vert returned with his song, “That Way.” The song includes an infectious sample and interpolation of The Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit song, “I Want It That Way” and showcases his eccentric aura on top shedding light on his label issues.

“The reason I’m rich/Because I had to go and fix my percentage/You know that I’m winning.”

This single comes off a number of releases that were set to appear on Eternal Atake, which included That’s A Rack,” “Sanguine Paradise,” and his more recent release in “Futsal Shuffle 2020.”