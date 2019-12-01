Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing the release of his sophomore record Eternal Atake for over a year. After saying he was quitting music forever in January, then subsequently returning months later with a new label, the rapper has finally divulged some details about the record. Namely, Uzi announced the title of Eternal Atake‘s first single and said it will be different from his previous music. The rapper teased the track “Futsal,” saying it’s a dance song with a corresponding shuffle.

Uzi made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, adding an emoji of a soccer ball as context.

The Single that I’m going with From Eternal Atake is a Dance Record called FUTSAL ⚽️🔥. — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2019

THE DANCE IS CALLED THE FUTSAL SHUFFLE 🕺🏾. — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2019

The rapper also added a video of himself doing the footwork to The Futsal Shuffle along with a snippet of the unreleased track. Uzi wrote that he was confident The Futsal Shuffle will “take over” 2020.

THE FUTSAL SHUFFLE WILL TAKE OVER 2020 ®️ — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2019

I can’t show you a sneak peak so you can practice …… Yes or No 👀⚽️🔥 #FutsalShuffle 2020 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2019

Uzi said he was having “so much fun” learning the new dance moves.

I’m having so much fun learning New Moves #FutsalShuffle ⚽️🔥🕺🏾 this is so much fun 😝 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2019

Uzi may be well behind on the release of Eternal Atake, but he recently revealed what could be the reason for the long delay. The rapper said Tyler the Creator criticized Uzi’s beats from the record, saying they weren’t “hard enough.” But Uzi assured fans it was all love, thanking Tyler for the constructive criticism in a tweet. “Thanks big bro,” he wrote.