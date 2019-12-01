Lil Uzi Vert // Philip Cosores
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Teases The Dance Track ‘Futsal’ With A Matching Shuffle As The First ‘Eternal Atake’ Single

Contributing Writer

Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing the release of his sophomore record Eternal Atake for over a year. After saying he was quitting music forever in January, then subsequently returning months later with a new label, the rapper has finally divulged some details about the record. Namely, Uzi announced the title of Eternal Atake‘s first single and said it will be different from his previous music. The rapper teased the track “Futsal,” saying it’s a dance song with a corresponding shuffle.

Uzi made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, adding an emoji of a soccer ball as context.

The rapper also added a video of himself doing the footwork to The Futsal Shuffle along with a snippet of the unreleased track. Uzi wrote that he was confident The Futsal Shuffle will “take over” 2020.

Uzi said he was having “so much fun” learning the new dance moves.

Uzi may be well behind on the release of Eternal Atake, but he recently revealed what could be the reason for the long delay. The rapper said Tyler the Creator criticized Uzi’s beats from the record, saying they weren’t “hard enough.” But Uzi assured fans it was all love, thanking Tyler for the constructive criticism in a tweet. “Thanks big bro,” he wrote.

Listen To This
Crate Digging: Captain Cat, Relick, And More Bandcamp Albums From November
by: FacebookTwitter
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past
by: Twitter
These Standalone Podcast Episodes Will Make Holiday Travel A Breeze
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×