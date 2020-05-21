Lil Uzi Vert And Future’s ‘Wassup’ Video Stars Deep Faked Celebritites

“Wassup,” the collaboration between Future and Lil Uzi Vert that Future teased last week with a URL scavenger hunt, has officially arrived. Where the preview would only play 30 seconds of the track before relocating it to another URL on the list provided at the teaser site, you can now play the whole thing above thanks to the animated lyrics video, which keeps the same techy theme.

Using deep fake algorithms, the video features a “Boom” (a parody of Zoom) call between a number of hip-hop stars — and political figures like Kim Jong Un, President Obama, and Trump — who all mouth the word “wassup” over the chorus. Uzi’s verse simulates a Google image search, superimposing his face over famous portraits like Steve Jobs, the Mona Lisa, Michael Jackson, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Meanwhile, Future’s verse zooms out a bit to observe the computer’s user, a busty woman lounging around half-dressed. The video closes as the laptop crashes thanks to a bunch of error messages.

It’s a creative way to present the song, which doesn’t appear on either artist’s most recent albums — Uzi’s Eternal Atake and LUV Vs. The World 2, nor Future’s High Off Life — suggesting that Uzi’s claims that he has more new projects on the way may be a reality after all.

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert’s “Wassup” featuring Future above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.