Meek Mill Wireless Festival 2021
Getty Image
Music

Meek Mill Promises Fans ‘An Album Every Quarter’ This Year Starting With ‘Dream Catching’

With the start of a new year comes new opportunities. Although some entertainers may not want to change things up, rapper Meek Mill has embraced the clean slate granted to him. Since he departed from Roc Nation Management so that he could “take [a] risk and grow,” the “Going Bad” rapper has done just that.

On the personal side, the Philadelphia native reunited with former mentor Rick Ross for a one-night-only concert despite rumors of ongoing tension. On the business side, the Meek delivered his long-awaited mixtape, Flamerz 5, in November, which featured a dope freestyle over the instrumental of DJ Khaled’s Grammy-nominated song “God Did.”

In a tweet, Meek revealed the wave of new music wouldn’t stop there, writing, “this year, an album every quarter!” Yes, you read that correctly. The Dream Chasers boss promises fans four new albums this year. To be exact, that equals one project every three months.

It is unclear if the project will feature all new original music or just freestyle, but the rapper guarantees that whatever is released will be average. “It’s not even albums no more. We really making full docuseries music,” wrote Meek.

The first album to be released will be titled Dream Catching, based on what the rapper shared on his Instagram.

As for what sparked the big push for this wave of new music, the rapper wrote, “I feel like I had an awakening or something! I feel clear and like myself to the max.”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #Meek MillTags: , ,
Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2022 That You Might Have Missed
by: Uproxx authors
×