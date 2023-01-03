With the start of a new year comes new opportunities. Although some entertainers may not want to change things up, rapper Meek Mill has embraced the clean slate granted to him. Since he departed from Roc Nation Management so that he could “take [a] risk and grow,” the “Going Bad” rapper has done just that.

On the personal side, the Philadelphia native reunited with former mentor Rick Ross for a one-night-only concert despite rumors of ongoing tension. On the business side, the Meek delivered his long-awaited mixtape, Flamerz 5, in November, which featured a dope freestyle over the instrumental of DJ Khaled’s Grammy-nominated song “God Did.”

In a tweet, Meek revealed the wave of new music wouldn’t stop there, writing, “this year, an album every quarter!” Yes, you read that correctly. The Dream Chasers boss promises fans four new albums this year. To be exact, that equals one project every three months.

https://t.co/FMbKNSFMhc this year a album every quarter!!!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 2, 2023

It is unclear if the project will feature all new original music or just freestyle, but the rapper guarantees that whatever is released will be average. “It’s not even albums no more. We really making full docuseries music,” wrote Meek.

https://t.co/FMbKNSFMhc it’s not even albums nomore we really making full docuseries music!!!! Scientist!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 2, 2023

The first album to be released will be titled Dream Catching, based on what the rapper shared on his Instagram.

As for what sparked the big push for this wave of new music, the rapper wrote, “I feel like I had an awakening or something! I feel clear and like myself to the max.”

I feel like I had a awakening or something! I feel clear and like myself to the max — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 1, 2023

