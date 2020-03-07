Yesterday, Lil Uzi Vert surprised the world by releasing his long-awaited album Eternal Atake. Fans originally believed there was still another week till release, as Uzi Vert had previously announced it would arrive on or around March 13. Eighteen tracks deep, the album featured a number of highlights, including his Honda Accord reference from “Baby Pluto” and the “XO Tour Llif3” sequel that is “P2.”

One thing that fans sure would have loved to hear on the album is, well, more. For the most part, Uzi has not oversaturated his albums with bonus features; no album of his has yet to yield more than three features. But that won’t be the case for long.

Just hours after the album arrived, Uzi Vert went on Twitter to tease the release of a deluxe edition of his latest release, tweeting, “Deluxe,” alongside a pair of emojis, which he then followed with a question to fans: “How many y’all want on deluxe?”

To top it all off, Uzi then began to mention artists fans could reasonably expect to see on the deluxe. From the looks of it, Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Pierre Bourne, Chief Keef, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie would be among the new guests. He also confirmed two track titles, “Jellybean (Kobe),” which features Chief Keef, and “Myron.”

Of course, given how long it took for Eternal Atake to emerge, who knows when the deluxe version will arrive. Until then, you enjoy the original here.

