Lil Uzi Vert Makes Honda Accord Trend After A Spicy Mention On ‘Eternal Atake’

if you noticed “Honda Accord” trending on Twitter, have no fear — the iconic, ubiquitous, economically-priced sedan isn’t going anywhere. In fact, in may see an increase in popularity thanks to the glowing endorsement it’s given by Lil Uzi Vert on his new album, Eternal Atake.

When you see Honda Accord trending thinking it died but the reasonably priced fuel efficient JD Power Associate vehicle of the year is still alive and well pic.twitter.com/KzhhxktAYE — Tyler (@NeonTyler_) March 6, 2020

On the album’s first song, “Baby Pluto,” Uzi gives the automobile an explicit shout-out, rapping, “I ain’t f*ck a bitch in so long, I’d do it in a Honda Accord.” This is a reference to both Uzi’s recent tweet explaining his two-year sex drought as well as his Luv Is Rage 2 track, “444+222.” On that track, Uzi rhymes, “She don’t really get too impressed, Honda Accord.” It’s a clever flip on the rags-to-riches come-up story inherent to hip-hop’s favorite artists; Uzi, who was once forced to drive a Honda Accord out of necessity, has since worked so hard to become successful he can afford to do so out of a sense of nostalgia, ie. because he can.

2017: "She don't really get too impressed, Honda Accord" 2020: "I ain't f*ck a b*tch in so long, I'd do it in the Honda Accord (No cap)" Uzi has a thing for reasonably priced sedans. #EternalAtake pic.twitter.com/D9DwTdBGof — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 6, 2020

Fans on Twitter have become seemingly enamored of the reference, retweeting it over and over against with the usual assortment of reaction .gifs, memes, and “relatable” content that usually follow a beloved rap reference. Check out some of the best below.

