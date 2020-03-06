Music

Lil Uzi Vert Makes Honda Accord Trend After A Spicy Mention On ‘Eternal Atake’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

if you noticed “Honda Accord” trending on Twitter, have no fear — the iconic, ubiquitous, economically-priced sedan isn’t going anywhere. In fact, in may see an increase in popularity thanks to the glowing endorsement it’s given by Lil Uzi Vert on his new album, Eternal Atake.

On the album’s first song, “Baby Pluto,” Uzi gives the automobile an explicit shout-out, rapping, “I ain’t f*ck a bitch in so long, I’d do it in a Honda Accord.” This is a reference to both Uzi’s recent tweet explaining his two-year sex drought as well as his Luv Is Rage 2 track, “444+222.” On that track, Uzi rhymes, “She don’t really get too impressed, Honda Accord.” It’s a clever flip on the rags-to-riches come-up story inherent to hip-hop’s favorite artists; Uzi, who was once forced to drive a Honda Accord out of necessity, has since worked so hard to become successful he can afford to do so out of a sense of nostalgia, ie. because he can.

Fans on Twitter have become seemingly enamored of the reference, retweeting it over and over against with the usual assortment of reaction .gifs, memes, and “relatable” content that usually follow a beloved rap reference. Check out some of the best below.

https://twitter.com/official__bh/status/1235971189094387714

Eternal Atake is out now on Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The 20 Essential Episodes Of ‘Stuff You Should Know’
by: Twitter
×