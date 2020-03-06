JID and Lil Uzi Vert are two of hip-hop fans’ favorite innovators in the genre today, which makes it a little weird their paths don’t cross more often. However, the first time their paths did cross was suitably memorable — at least for JID — and predictably hilarious. JID recounted the pair’s first meeting on Twitter, where the story was shared over 7,500 times so far.

JID says he met Lil Uzi at a festival in 2019 — he doesn’t say which one, although it was like either Weekend Festival in Finland or Day N Vegas, judging from the lineups involved — and they shared mutual respect. Uzi complimented JID, but when JID returned the favor, Uzi couldn’t contain his quintessential “Uzi-ness” and gave a humorous response, the rapper equivalent of the Han Solo carbonite scene in The Empire Strikes Back.

“I met Uzi at this festival last year and bruh was like J.I.D I fw ur music, I like how u think,” JID recalled. “I was like, same bro, u talented as fuck, he said I know, I wake up as lil UZI everyday, but I’m just telling you u nice.”

I met Uzi at this festival last year and bruh was like J.I.D I fw ur music, I like how u think, I was like, same bro, u talented as fuck, he said I know, I wake up as lil UZI everyday, but I’m just telling you u nice 😂😂 @LILUZIVERT fina play dis EA — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) March 6, 2020

JID signs off joking that he’s going to give Lil Uzi’s new album, Eternal Atake, a spin. Judging from the reactions on social media so far, Lil Uzi has plenty of reasons to feel justified in his obviously sky-high confidence level.

Eternal Atake is out now on Atlantic Records. Get it here.

