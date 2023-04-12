Rolling Loud Miami is back, and this time, it is bringing its most diverse lineup yet. This year’s lineup is stacked with some of the best acts in hip-hop, but according to a release, Rolling Loud Miami is “branching out across the genre spectrum for the first time” and featuring artists who “don’t make rap music, but still bring a hip-hop ethos.”

Some of these artists include “Boy’s A Liar” hitmaker PinkPantheress, Foushée, Bryson Tiller, and Turnstile.

Festivities kick off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, July 21, where Playboi Carti, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, and Foushée will take the stage.

On Saturday, July 22nd, Travis Scott will perform, as well as City Girls, Rae Sremmurd, GloRilla, Coi Leray, Nav, and Trippie Redd.

ASAP Rocky, Turnstile, Polo G, Latto, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, and Freddie Gibbs will close out the festival on Sunday, July 23rd.

General on-sale for tickets will begin Friday (April 14) at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

Find the full lineup of performers and special guests in the poster below.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.