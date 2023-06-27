Rappers are always competing musically, borrowing each others’ flows and competing to see who’s the best lyricist, but Lil Uzi Vert appears dead set on starting a new type of rivalry with ASAP Rocky. While on the red carpet for the 2023 BET Awards this Sunday, Uzi named a few of their inspirations for Billboard, but couldn’t resist getting in a dig at Rocky, their style inspiration.

“Mike Jones really helped me be not repetitive in a bad way,” Uzi reflected. “Kendrick [Lamar] helped me with my flow, [and] ASAP Rocky helped me with my clothes. I’m flyer than ASAP Rocky nowadays. He can’t touch me nowadays… he know I got them pieces in the corner, but shoutout to Flacko, though.”

Lil Uzi Vert talks about their reaction to Pharrell's Louis Vuitton show, their biggest hip-hop influences, performing at the #BETAwards, and more on the show's red carpet with @neenaroe. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HXwnFdJhBh — billboard (@billboard) June 26, 2023

Uzi’s style has been one of the 27-year-old rapper’s hallmarks throughout their career, drawing attention and criticism from fans for challenging gender norms and steering clear of fashion conventions and trends for a unique look. In 2019, Uzi admitted to shopping for clothes in the women’s section due to their slight stature, and Uzi’s distinctive hairstyles and facial piercings have drawn inspiration from anime and gone to eye-popping extremes. Rocky has also been considered a style icon, popularizing brands like Hood By Air and Raf Simons while remaining a fixture at the Met Gala alongside his boo Rihanna.

