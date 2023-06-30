Asap Rocky isn’t the only fashion killer in hip-hop. Lil Uzi Vert has gone on the record to declare their flyness. But on their new track “Endless Fashion” featuring Nicki Minaj, their designer obsession sores to new heights. As one of the breakout tracks from Lil Uzi Vert’s new album, Pink Tape, the rappers continue their magically collaborative streak.

On the track produced by Bugz Ronin, the pair boasts about their designer buds. In the second verse, Minaj flaunts her exclusive access to revered designers, rapping, “Ayo, even if my name was Natalie, none these b*tches still couldn’t chin-check me / That’s word to Chanel, it ain’t nothin’ to see, bitches on TV channelin’ me / Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski, from Red Ruby to Chun-Li / I put door knocker earrings in Fendi, then stamped the trench coat Burberry.”

But before she closes her verse, there are a few more brands she wants to highlight, rapping, “I was really in the field with Karl Lager’ (Oop), now it’s Heaven campaigns / Check-in with Dapper Dan when I’m in Harlem / My n****s’ll blow like Virgil.”

Lil Uzi Vert joins in to shout out their favorite labels rapping, “These rappers can’t dress, yeah, they just be hatin’ / I never ratted, but got all the statements / Stopped wearing Kapital ’cause it got basic / I still wear Kapital, Uzi, stop fakin’ / I used to wear more Number (N)ine than Asians / I mix the Greg Lauren, purple label.”

Fashion and music go hand in hand. Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj are just the latest to highlight the symbiotic relationship.

Pink Tape is out now via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.