Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘That Way’ Earns Him An Invite To The Next Backstreet Boys Album

With his album supposedly finished and finally ready to go — he says — Lil Uzi Vert’s latest, Backstreet Boys-sampling single “That Way” is entertaining fans and creeping its way up the charts. Unsurprisingly, one of those fans turns out to be a member of the boy band himself — and he wants Uzi on their next album.

Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys and now a 40-year-old father, apparently loved the Lil Uzi Vert version of “That Way” that not only did he gush about the song on Twitter, he told Uzi, “Now you’re gonna have to be featured on our next album bud.”

He didn’t stop there, though. Late last evening, he announced he was “going back” into Uzi Vert’s catalog, posting a link to Uzi’s biggest hit to date, “XO Tour Llif3.” He also retweeted producer Billy Mann, who’d commented on Nick’s earlier tweet, saying, “I love when ppl I love and have worked with find each other.” Nick simply replied: “It’s [fire].”

We’ll see if Lil Uzi ends up on the Backstreet Boys’ next album after all, but hopefully, he’ll get his own album, the long-awaited Eternal Atake, in fans’. hands via DSP sometime soon, first..

Listen to “That Way” above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.