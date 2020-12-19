Eminem was not the only rapper to deliver a “B-Side” project this weekend: Lil Wayne released his own deluxe version of his mixtape No Ceilings 3. The re-up comes less than a month after he delivered the third installation in the mixtape series. For his latest round of remixes, Lil Wayne delivers 14 new tracks, one of them being his take on Jack Harlow’s “Tyler Herro.” Wayne’s remix features Big Sean, with each rapper sharing a lengthy verse that flaunts their lyrical abilities.

No Ceilings 3: B-Side features guest appearances from Rich The Kid, Euro, 2 Chainz, and Lil Twist, and remixes of Dreamville’s “Down Bad,” Gunna’s “Dollaz on My Head,” Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove,” SZA “Hit Different,” and more. The new project is also the New Orleans rapper’s third full-length release of the year, following Funeral and the standard version of No Ceilings 3. The rapper also announced that his next album, I Am Not A Human Being III, would arrive in 2021.

You can listen to Lil Wayne and Big Sean’s “Tyler Herro” remix in the video above.

No Ceilings 3: B-Side is out now via DatPiff. Listen to it here.

