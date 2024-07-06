Welp, Birdman’s subtle suggestion that Drake would make a surprise appearance at Essence Festival 2024 didn’t pan out. Still, yesterday (July 5), attendees of the culture’s biggest annual event were treated to a special onstage reunion.

During the “Ms. Gladys” rapper’s performance, he brought out New Orleans’ hometown rap group, Hot Boys. The crowd cheered in excitement seeing B.G., Juvenile, and even Mannie Fresh together, the Cash Money reunion hype did not translate to viewers outside of The Big Easy. Mainly, due to Turk’s absence and Lil Wayne’s notable decision to appear after everyone left the stage. Now, users online have questions.

The Cash Money reunion would NOT be complete without the presence of: Tunechi,

Lil' Wayne,

Lil' Weezy,

Birdman Jr.,

Weezy F. Baby. 🗣️PLEASE SAY THE BABY 🔥🔥#ESSENCEFest30 pic.twitter.com/sXqUzRwsey — ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) July 6, 2024

Lil Wayne and Birdman tension has long since documented in music, online, as well as in the courtroom. However, in recent time, the pair seemed to have squashed their previous issues. Rumors circulating online allege Wayne was present and ready to join the reunion, but not without Turk (whom reportedly isn’t in good standings with Birdman). Sadly, as a result, the Hot Boys reunion feel through.

✅Turk told @bhighatl he wasn’t invited

✅Wayne didn’t appear with B.G. on stage

✅Big Tymers didn’t reunite

✅Slim loves Turk

✅Baby hates Turk

✅Mannie & Juvie loves everybody

✅The old Cash Money reunion is currently at shit show status until they have a family meeting https://t.co/oO2yC0j2pn — Fonzworth Pontiac (@THEPERFOURMER) July 6, 2024

Just to clear it up nothin happened back stage. Wayne said ain’t no reunion w/o Turk and baby was mad he stood on business and didn’t perform as a “group” n didn’t do his cash money songs… But business is business. That’s it that’s all hope y’all have a great day 🫶🏾 — . (@Ruga_daRuler) July 6, 2024

This happening was always a possibility, but it would’ve been really special to see all four Hot Boys on stage together. But like I said yesterday, it’s a ton of complexities that come with Cash Money. And “complexities” is about the nicest way to put it. https://t.co/mNIN5vfPJd — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) July 6, 2024

Dawg Lil Wayne reunited with Jae Mills, Mack Maine & Gudda Gudda on stage but not Big Tymers & Hot Boys at a Cash Money Reunion show… pic.twitter.com/IRCMchcviv — DaBoyDame (@DaBoyDame) July 6, 2024

I just want to say, that was not a Cash Money/ Hot Boy Reunion at #ESSENCEFest last night. pic.twitter.com/pZMYcfqBFB — ★ KRISSY B ★ (@krissybri) July 6, 2024

The fact that Birdman was just with Wayne the other day is wild. No Wayne, no Turk. This Cash Money reunion was all over the place. You mean to tell me 6 grown men can’t come together for the culture? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #ESSENCEFest #CashMoneyRecords — Byron Bland (@BlandChef) July 6, 2024

Supporters are now under the impression that Birdman and Wayne’s former feud could be back on. Those flames were further fanned, when Birdman delivered a verbal jab before leaving the stage just before Wayne performed a medley of his hits. “I would never let my city down and be a p*ssy ass n**** for anybody,” he said.

.@BIRDMAN5STAR destroys hope for a Cash Money, Young Money reunion and sisses Lil Wayne in New Orleans, trashing his hopes for headlining the 2025 Superbowl “I would never let my city down and be a p*y a*s n*a for anybody” Doja Cat got this headline! @SuperBowl #ESSENCEFest pic.twitter.com/HakUg2xZbe — EXECUTIVE MEDIA (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) July 6, 2024

So, it is too early to ask if Lil Wayne does headline the Superbowl 2025 Halftime show in New Orleans if the collection could put thing to the side?