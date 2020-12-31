Getty Image
Lil Wayne Has A New Trial Date For His Firearm Possession Case

Lil Wayne was set to begin the trial for his firearm possession case before the end of January, but a judge has pushed the trial start date back, after his lawyer, Howard Srebnick, requested a delay. His reason? A heavy workload that would prevent him from appropriately representing his client. Now, according to HotNewHipHop, Wayne’s trial will begin on March 3, when he will face the charge for illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charge stems from a December 2019 incident at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, in which federal agents reportedly received an anonymous tip about a firearm on Wayne’s plane at the airport. Sure enough, a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun was found in the rapper’s bag. Cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone were also discovered in his bag. He pled guilty to the charge earlier this month. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison due to a prison felony conviction on his criminal record, dating back to a 2009 gun charge. However, according to TMZ, there is a good chance the rapper will receive a lenient sentence due to his cooperation.

In other new, Wayne recently released a “B-side” edition of his tape No Ceilings 3, which featured 14 new songs and guest appearances from Rich The Kid, Euro, 2 Chainz, and Lil Twist.

