NFL football is back and Lil Wayne is providing the soundtrack for Thursday night games on Amazon Prime Video with a new theme song fittingly titled “NFL.” The track is produced by Boi-1da and Illmind, features Young Money artists Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby, and will kick off the season on Thursday, October 8 with the Chicago Bears/Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. The song’s lyric video features CGI versions of the rappers suited up for the game in an empty stadium.

Wayne, who recently celebrated his 38th birthday, has remained active in 2020 as a highly-sought feature artist, an entertainingly engaging podcast host, and a dynamic virtual performer, contributing verses to a number of peers’ projects and dominating award show performances as he plots on his post-pandemic comeback — which could involve a second joint tour with Drake. Wayne has demolished features alongside 2 Chainz (“Money Maker“), Big Sean (“Don Life“), Jack Harlow (“What’s Poppin (Remix)“), and YG (“Blood Walk“), while appearing on the BET Awards to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Guests he’s had on his podcast include Drake, Eminem, Nicki MInaj, and YBN Cordae, among others. Wayne also re-released his No Ceilings mixtape to streaming services.

Listen to Lil Wayne’s “NFL” featuring Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby above.