The No Ceilings mixtapes are some of the most beloved musical events of Lil Wayne’s career. He’s dropped two volumes so far, in 2009 and 2015, and he decided to spend part of Thanksgiving dropping some big news: No Ceilings 3 is on the way, and it’s coming tomorrow (November 27). This comes after he announced the project, but not a release date, back in August.

Wayne told Complex of the project, “The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it. Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”

This summer, Wayne showed some love to No Ceilings 2 by dropping a modified version of it on streaming services for the first time. It was significantly pared down from the original edition as it appeared on sites like DatPiff, though, as 21 tracks were pared down to just 12, decreasing the album length from 72 minutes to 45.

It’s not all good news for Wayne right now, though. It was revealed recently that he is currently facing up to 10 years in jail time over firearm possession charges. He also faced some backlash recently after showing support for Donald Trump in his re-election campaign.