Lil Wayne’s venture into sports is paying off in more than one way. While the “Presha” rapper continues to show off his commentary skills, his agency demonstrates his business acumen behi’snd-the-scenes.

According to Front Office Sports, Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports agency has signed Travis Hunter. The outlet claims Weezy bet out several other high profile companies including Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group.

Although the report has not been confirmed by either a rep for Young Money APAA Sports or the University of Colorado-Boulder star, their public interactions show they have a tight-knit bond.

During Hunter’s Heisman Trophy acceptance speech he gave Lil Wayne a sentimental shoutout. “Wayne, you don’t know how you came into my life, man,” he said. “My fiancée loves you. I didn’t know none of your songs until she let me know because I don’t listen to music.”

Analyst predict Hunter will be the upcoming NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick due to his impressive offensive and defensive skills. But this isn’t Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports agency first superstar athlete. At one point it represented the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts. Both Duke quarterback Darian Mensah and Colorado’s defensive end Jehiem Oatis are on its current collegiate roster.