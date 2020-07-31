After releasing a stream of videos for his 2020 album Funeral, Lil Wayne has seemingly moved on from the project with the video for “Thug Life,” his new single featuring Young Money rappers Jay Jones and Gudda Gudda. Filmed in Lil Wayne’s home skate park just like his quarantine friendly video for “Piano Trap,” “Thug Life” is a straightforward look at a group hang among the longtime friends and collaborators as they race through their respective verses and smoke a thick haze into the room around them.

Ever since his Young Money label became fully independent, Lil Wayne has stepped up his visibility tremendously. Over the past year, he started his immensely successful Young Money Radio podcast, interviewing guests like Drake, Eminem, Kid Cudi, Mannie Fresh, Nicki Minaj, and YBN Cordae, he’s participated in one of the bigger hits of the year in Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” remix alongside DaBaby and Tory Lanez, and he delivered a poignant homage to the late, great Kobe Bryant during the BET Awards. In addition, he’s continued to release Funeral videos at a steady clip, including looks for “Mama Mia” and “I Don’t Sleep.”

Watch Lil Wayne’s “Thug Life” video featuring Gudda Gudda and Jay Jones above.