Although anything Tory Lanez posts must be taken with a grain of salt in recent months, it looks like Lil Wayne celebrated his official pardon by getting straight back to work, joining Lanez on the set of his new music video for “Big Tipper.” In a clip that Tory posted to his Instagram, Wayne apparently takes on the role of a plastic surgeon, dancing, rapping, and smoking behind a nude woman stretched out on her stomach and receiving a butt lift. In the caption, Tory thanks Wayne for coming to shoot the video just a day after being pardoned and promotes the video as “coming soon.”

Of course, Tory has been accused of fudging the details of his video shoots in posts designed to make it appear his famous friends still support him in the fallout of his assault case. Tory was accused of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the back of both feet during a dispute after a Hollywood party, and Megan has accused Tory of using a number of underhanded means to undermine her credibility. Most recently, Tory posted a photo from what seems to be another shoot with DaBaby, prompting fans to criticize the North Carolina rapper before Megan revealed Tory posted a still from an old video that was never cleared for release.

With that in mind, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that he’s doing the same thing with Wayne. However, since there are still some Tory collaborators, like Jack Harlow, who aren’t willing to write him off just yet, anything is possible.

Watch the clip from Tory’s Instagram above.