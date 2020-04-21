Lil Xan was reportedly hospitalized after having a panic attack, according to TMZ. On Sunday, the 23-year-old rapper, who was staying with his mother in Corona, CA, apparently began hallucinating so badly that his mom called 911 for an ambulance. The doctors reportedly told Xan that he had suffered a panic attack, but Xan tells TMZ that he doesn’t actually remember what happened. The rapper attributed the attack to stress from socially distancing, which has severely affected his income like many artists who can’t tour or record right now.

Xan says that he’s been hospitalized before for anxiety issues, but that this was the worst attack he’s had and the first since the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis began. While he avoids watching the news, social media has likely contributed to his anxiety since COVID is all anyone seems to be able to talk about. Toward the end of March, he reposted a quote from Billie Eilish about not reading Instagram comments, writing that “this sh*t is starting to ruin my own f*cking life and I care about my mental health more than anything!”

He also posted about coronavirus being “the most lonely thing” and later wrote “this pandemic has me losing my mind.” Hopefully, he finds something to occupy his time so he doesn’t continue to focus on anxiety-inducing thoughts like these as the need for self-isolation continues.