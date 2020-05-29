On Friday, Lil Yachty shared his feature-packed album Lil Boat 3. The final installment in his Lil Boat series, the album boasts verses by big names like Drake, DaBaby, Young Thug, and ASAP Rocky. To reign in the record’s release, Lil Yachty tapped up-and-comer Draft Day for a video accompanying their joint track “Demon Time.”

In the visual, Lil Yachty links up with his childhood friend and fellow rapper along with some of their crew to have a good time. The duo posts up in Yachty’s bright red Jaguar sportscar, flaunts an obligatory stack of cash, and rides around with the top down, all while keeping up with each other’s fast-paced flow. “I look up to Mom and Mom only / I ran up a sack in some orange grey Saucony’s / My bitches give love, but I’m still feelin’ lonely / My heart got a space the same size as a condo,” Yachty raps.

Lil Yachty’s record arrives after the rapper attempted to keep himself entertained in quarantine through a series of antics. Along with jokingly selling a $500 roll of Bape toilet paper, Yachty began paying fans to enact dares live on camera. Yachty paid a fan $200 to shave their eyebrows on his Instagram Live stream and offered another $500 to do something much more unspeakable.

Watch Lil Yachty’s “Demon Time” video above.

Lil Boat 3 is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. Get it here.