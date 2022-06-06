Lil Yachty sat down with DJ Akademiks for an episode of Off The Record on June 4 to discuss many things, namely whether Migos is really splitting up. In the midst of their conversation, Drake came up as well, which lead to the “Minnesota” artist revealing Drake told him he wrote his “Churchill Downs” verse, which appears on Jack Harlow’s sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, in just 11 minutes.

Akademiks, a known OVO stan, became consumed with excitement and mentioned a clip on social media where Harlow is looking over the Six God’s shoulder as he is typing on his phone. Yachty seemed uncertain as to whether the verse was being written in the said clip, but allowed Akademiks to continue waxing poetic on “one of the best verses of the last ten years” before comically stating he gets too excited when discussing Drake.

Lil Yachty says Drake wrote his Churchill Downs verse in 11 minutes in front of Jack Harlow @lilyachty @Drake @Akademiks @jackharlow pic.twitter.com/iDrdfmP7xu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 6, 2022

“Churchill Downs” leaked a few weeks before Jack Harlow’s album was released and sent social media into a frenzy due to being yet another exceptional Drake verse loaded with supposed shots at his (former?) rival Pusha T. Listeners did not hesitate to compare his verse to the “First Class” artist’s either, likening the experience to one Drake had early in his career on “Light Up” with Jay-Z. Last week, Harlow and Drake officially released the “Churchill Downs” video starring Boi-1da, Bryson Tiller, and more living the good life at the Kentucky Derby.

Check out the Off The Record clip above. Watch the “Churchill Downs” video below.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.