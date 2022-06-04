Just before the one-month anniversary of his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow arrived with a video for one of the album’s most popular songs. “Churchill Downs,” which is highlighted by a stellar guest feature from Drake, got the visual treatment in the best way that the song could. Jack and Drake brought their talents to Kentucky’s Churchill Downs, the famed horse racetrack in Louisville, which is Jack’s hometown. The visual captured scenes from last month’s Kentucky Derby and its scenes from it that are the source of criticism that Jack and Drake recently received from PETA.

“Jack Harlow and Drake have chosen to glamorize horseracing with their new ‘Churchill Downs’ video,” the animal rights group wrote in a statement according to HotNewHipHop. “In response, PETA is calling on Harlow to donate the song’s proceeds toward caring for Thoroughbreds discarded by the industry, which exports 7,500 of them for slaughter every year.”

PETA’s Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo added, “Jack Harlow’s glamorized portrayal of horse racing is missing the whips, drugs, and deaths that run rampant in the industry. “Profiting from the abuse of others is never acceptable, and PETA is calling on Jack Harlow to pony up and pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be shipped to foreign slaughterhouses. The only sure thing in horse racing is that the horses always lose.”

Earlier this year, Kanye West and The Game were criticized by PETA for the cover art of their “Eazy” collaboration.

