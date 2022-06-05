There are some collaborations that you might have expected from Jack Harlow this year, one of them being work with Drake. That came to fruition with their “Churchill Downs” record which recently received the visual treatment. There are also some collaborations we did not expect to receive from Jack Harlow. Aside from songs with Pharrell and Justin Timberlake, the Louisville star recently linked up with KFC for a new partnership. Sure, both Jack and the food chain share roots in Kentucky, but it’s not exactly the first brand partnership that comes to mind with Jack.

Jack Harlow at KFC. pic.twitter.com/HhRU9Yrceq — Jack Harlow Daily (@JackharlowDaily) June 5, 2022

Girl not this Jack Harlow KFC chicken bucket in Atlanta lmao 💀 pic.twitter.com/zvMC2dNrf6 — Kiara | Hongjoong Lover (@Kiara_Diane_) June 4, 2022

Nonetheless, just days after Jack announced the impending arrival of his own combo meal at KFC, he brought his talents to one of the chain’s Atlanta locations on Saturday. It’s here that Jack worked the drive-thru window at the KFC in Smyrna, located in Atlanta’s Cobb County. The restaurant featured a huge mural of the rapper on the side of its building and an enormous chicken bucket featuring Harlow’s face.

Jack’s combo meal will debut at KFC restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting Monday, June 6. The Jack Harlow Meal includes KFC’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Mac & Cheese, a side of ranch, and a lemonade and it will be served in special packaging.

You can view some fan-captured videos and pictures of Jack Harlow’s day at KFC above.

