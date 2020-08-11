Lil Yachty And Future Go Wild In Their Collaborative ‘Pardon Me’ Video

Lil Yachty has managed to stay more than active since the pandemic began. Not only did the rapper successfully implore fans to follow through on some head-turning dares on Instagram, but Yachty also dropped the third and final installment of his Lil Boat album series. The record boasted big-name features from the likes of Drake, Young Thug, and, of course, Future. Now, Yachty has tapped Future to collaborate on a lively video for their track “Pardon Me.”

The “Pardon Me” video doesn’t deviate too far from Yachty’s other Lil Boat 3 visuals. Filmed to look like a VHS-era montage, the visual follows both of the rappers as they embark on a series of antics with their crew. “Pardon me, I just went crazy on a freak / Pardon me, I cook that bon appétit / Pardon me, I bought Chanel for ten G’s,” Future raps.

In other Yacthy news, the rapper recently vented his frustration over a VMA nomination snub even though his “Oprah’s Bank Account” video garnered well over 20 million YouTube views. “VMAs is dumb wack for that sh*t,” he said, adding: “N****s don’t be giving me no f*ckin’ respect.”

Watch the “Pardon Me” video above.

Lil Boat 3 is out now via Quality Control. Get it here.

