Drake hasn’t released a song since Kendrick Lamar metaphorically punted him into the sun with “Not Like Us,” and Drake meekly responded with “The Heart Part 6.”

However, Drake has had plenty to say on his Instagram Story — from causing a stir with a graphic tee to seemingly referencing Lamar and calling out Gordo (formerly known as DJ Carnage).

The trend continued on Wednesday, July 31, when Drake celebrated Vybz Kartel’s release from prison by posting a selfie showing him posing in a “FREE KARTEL FREE WORLD BOSS” graphic tee.

Drake posts selfie wearing a shirt of dancehall star Vybz Kartel. 📸 Vybz Kartel has been released from prison after serving more than 10 years, Jamaica Observer reports. Jamaica Court of Appeal ruled against a retrial in Vybz’s 2014 murder conviction. pic.twitter.com/rK1gMDE3b6 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 31, 2024

Drake reacts to the release of Vybz Kartel pic.twitter.com/RGmfZq8PUf — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) July 31, 2024

According to Rolling Stone, the Jamaican dancehall artist is “a free man after a decade in prison” after “a Jamaican court of appeals declined Wednesday to retry Vybz Kartel after the dancehall star’s 2014 murder conviction was overturned earlier this year.”

As per Rolling Stone, Kartel had been found guilty in 2014 of murdering Clive “Lizard” Williams, but the UK-based Privy Council overturned the ruling this March after “finding evidence of juror misconduct in Kartel’s initial trial.”

As happens every time Drake gets involved with anything, this news was overshadowed online by people reacting to Drake’s post — mostly jokingly (or maybe seriously) hoping that Kartel will not collaborate on a song with Drake.