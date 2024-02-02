Lil Yachty continues to push the envelope with his sounds. Tonight (February 2), the multifaceted musician has shared “A Cold Sunday,” his trippy, psychedelic new single, continuing the sounds he created with his last album, Let’s Start Here.

Over groovy guitars, Yachty reminds of his rap chops, reiterating how much he’s evolved as an artist.

“It’s a cold Sunday to complain / I hold it in until it rain / I fought demons after fame / I spent millions on terrain,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Yachty is seen through some kaleidoscopic images, as he raps along to what’s sure to be his next viral hit.

Yachty’s last album, Let’s Start Here, was one of the most acclaimed of 2023. And it looks fans won’t have to wait too much longer for new music. In an interview with Complex, Yachty shared that he has lots of new music underway for the near future.

“Making Let’s Start Here took time,” Yachty said. “Every day. But I think about it every day and I’m so excited to start the next album. But I’m just having fun making raps though, and tons of shit that I’m into putting out. I’m so excited as to what I have next and I got some things, I got some things in the pipeline, and it’s coming real soon.”

You can watch the video for “A Cold Sunday” above.