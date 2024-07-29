After a fan challenged Lil Yachty’s assertion that he’s “richer than your favorite rapper” on his new song “Hate Me,” Yachty made another bold claim, arguing that he’s not only among the richest rappers, but that he also made his supposed net worth according to Google (a notoriously iffy source for that sort of thing) in the first year of his career.

Posting a screenshot of the Genius.com lyrics from “Hate Me,” one fan asked, “What possessed him to put this on his mom☠️?” Another noted, “he willingly jumped on that crack both feet,” sharing screenshots of searches of a few of their favorite rappers’ net worth. One for Playboi Carti says $20 million, while Kendrick Lamar’s reads $90 million (what a marvel, the duality of man), compared to Lil Yachty’s, which read $8 million.

What possessed him to put this on his mom☠️ pic.twitter.com/3JfHHQEk3x — ₭ma🧣 (@KmaFr_) July 27, 2024

damn he willingly jumped on that crack both feet pic.twitter.com/nOkgfOrrv5 — 𝔒𝔛𝔜𝔍𝔄𝔚𝔑. 𓅗music (@almightyjawn) July 28, 2024

However, as with previous incidents of fans looking up rappers’ net worth on Google (seriously, a fool’s errand, guys, unless it’s been publicized, it’s probably not accurate), the clap back came quickly. “i made 8 million in my first 8 months of rappin in 2016 on god,” Yachty sneered. “yall be letting this internet guide yall. in real life sh*t is different i’m tellin u.” Truer words were never spoken.

i made 8 million in my first 8 months of rappin in 2016 on god https://t.co/W2dxKtQPx8 — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) July 28, 2024