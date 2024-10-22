It seems like Lil Yachty just can’t catch a break. Over the past several months, the “Sorry Not Sorry” rapper has been at the center of multiple controversial moments.

Those online frenzies included a public spat with former Concrete Boys rapper Karrahbooo, backlash from his thoughts on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, the seeming end of his podcast, and leaking a song with an uncleared sample. Now, Lil Yachty had been accused of stealing the creative direction of another rapper.

Yesterday (October 20), Curtis Williams (formerly of the ATL rap crew Two-9) took to his official Instagram page he slammed Lil Yachty’s “We Ball Forever” music video.

In a post shared to Williams’ Instagram stories, the rapper suggested that Lil Yachty stole the video treatment for “We Ball Forever” from him. With a side-by-side image, Williams compared the teaser visual for his unreleased song to Lil Yachty’s latest music video.

“LMAO COME ON NOW,” wrote Williams.

Although Williams didn’t specify what areas he felt slighted by, but the screenshot of each project, followers assumed that it was the fish eye lens effect. Others suggested that the two rapper’s flows and song production also shared similarities.

While, Lil Yacthy hasn’t issued a response, his following jumped in to shut down Curtis Williams’ claim.