Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of December 9.

Tuesday, December 10 James Blake @ The Ace Hotel [Tickets] James Blake’s Assume Form hit No. 1 on the Billboard dance charts, which features the Travis Scott-assisted track “Mile High,” so it’s no wonder Blake was the voice heard on Scott’s award-winning album Astroworld with the track “Stop Trying to Be God.” His mellow-yet-soulful voice will be on full display this week at the Ace Hotel with the accompaniment of a piano. Channel Tres @ The Morrocan Lounge [Tickets] Channel Tres’ energetic and high-energy performances are nothing to miss. Tres’ transports the sounds of house music to somewhere in the future where he utilizes his deep voice in the most genius way. Wednesday, December 11 Channel Tres @ The Morrocan Lounge [Tickets]

Thursday, December 12 Ceraadi @ The Mint [Tickets] Sister duo Ceraadi, made of Saiyr and Emaza, is popular for their viral videos of them dancing and now they’re finally making their way to the stage to perform songs like “Loyal” and “Dumbstruck.” They recently signed to Roc Nation and just released their Ceraadi’s Playlist project. Friday, December 13 Harry Styles @ The Forum [Sold Out] Harry Styles‘ Fine Line album is set to drop on December 13, following the release of singles “Adore You” and psychedelic pop-bop “Lights Up.” If you’re in Los Angeles, here is the opportunity to celebrate Fine Line‘s release live at The Forum. Brockhampton @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets] Rap boy band Brockhampton, born from the Kanyettothe forums, has made it. They’ve released five studio albums so far and their more recent project, Ginger, hit the Billboard 200 chart at No. 3.