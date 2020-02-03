Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of February 3.

Thursday, February 6

Xavier Omär @ The Observatory [Tickets]

R&B singer Xavier Omär has been pushing out new music lately and recently kicked off his Hot Javi Tour back in November, following the release of his track “Theif.” R&B acts Kyle Dion, Elhae, Parisalexa, and Baby Rose are slated to join him during his North American trek.

Friday, February 7

Lil Tjay @ The Novo [Tickets]

Bronx rap star Lil Tjay’s major hit “Pop Out” with Polo G landed at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and he’s only 18-years-old. The burgeoning artist got a buzz off SoundCloud with tracks such as “Brothers” and “Leaked” and now he’s entering 2020 with a show at The Novo.

Sunday, February 9

Young Dolph & Key Glock @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Young Dolph and Key Glock are the Memphis rap duo we can’t get enough of. Their 2019 release Dum and Dummer contained hits such as “Water On Water On Water” and “Back To Back.” Dolph and Glock land in Los Angeles this week to put on a dope performance.