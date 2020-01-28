Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of January 27.

Wednesday, January 29

Wale @ Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Grammy Award-nominated artist Wale took over airwaves with his R&B-tinged track “On Chill” featuring Jeremih last summer and released his sixth studio album Wow…That’s Crazy in the fall. The talented rapper-musician is known for his passionate soulful performances and he lands in Los Angeles this week for performances of his hits such as “Lotus Flowerbomb” and “Bad” featuring Rihanna.

Ian Sweet @ Echoplex [Tickets]

Los Angeles-based rock band Ian Sweet, led by Jilian Medford, unleashed their sophomore album Crush Crusher in 2018 toting tracks like “Spit” and “Holographic Jesus.” Now, it’s just Jilian and that’s okay because she is an artist definitely worth checking out live.

Friday, January 31

RJ @ The Novo [Tickets]

Rapper RJ and O.T Genesis are putting on for the city, this week. Last year, Mr. LA shined with his indie debut filled with bangers, On God and O.T. Genasis memorably remixed Keyshia Cole’s “Love” into a Crip anthem. These two sharing the stage at The Novo should be nothing less than a West Coast function.

